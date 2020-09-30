Silver Alert issued after Greenfield woman goes missing

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is looking for help finding a woman that went missing Tuesday night.

The Greenfield Police Department said Dorothy Rogers was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday at her son’s Greenfield residence. Police say she moved there Tuesday from the Indianapolis area and is unfamiliar with the Greenfield area.

Dorothy is an 87-year-old white woman with grey hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds. Police believe she may be in need of medical attention because she suffers from dementia and requires daily mediciation.

Dorothy drives a black 2018 Buick Regal with handicap license plates D898ZK. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400.