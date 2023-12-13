GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield woman was rescued by police after reportedly being abducted by a man she was previously in a relationship with.

Officers with the Greenfield Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to a shopping center located in the 1900 block of N. State Street to retrieve a cell phone that had been found among debris that was caused by a vehicle accident in the area.

Officers followed the trail of debris left behind by the vehicle that led officers from the front side of a Walmart on North State Street south to the department store Bealls located at 1659 Melody Lane.

The debris appeared to match the vehicles that were found between the Walmart and the parking lots in the area, GPD said.

Image provided by Greenfield Police Department. Booking photo of Akeenon Anton Lamar Hunt provided by Greenfield Police Department.

One of the vehicles, which police confirmed was a white 2003 Mercury, sustained heavy damage to its front end and was missing a back wheel. The other vehicle, a gray 2021 Jeep Cherokee, also had extensive damage.

There were no occupants inside the vehicles when police located them early Wednesday morning. GPD said police were forced to wait to review surveillance of businesses in the area footage due to the early timeframe.

GPD said police later determined that a protection order had been filed between the owners of each vehicle. Detectives were able to access surveillance footage which showed the victim “in extreme danger”, according to GPD.

Later on Wednesday morning, The Hancock County 911 Center received a call from a man claiming that the victim had contacted him and asked him to send police to her home. The caller reportedly told police that he did not know the exact address so he drove to the area and found it that way. Then he called 911 to request that police come to the same residence located in the 2300 block of Collins Way, GPD said.

A woman opened the front door and supplied the responding officers with her name. The victim then told police that a man was in her house before police escorted her away to safety. Officers proceeded to establish a permiter around the home.

A man, identified as Akeenon Anton Lamar Hunt, soon surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without further incident. The woman was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment where she is receiving support.