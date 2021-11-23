Greenfield police officer crashes into porch while en route to crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield patrolman was en route to a crash when he ended up crashing his own police vehicle into the porch of a house.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Wood Street.

Police said the patrolman was responding to a crash call with his sirens and lights activated when a passenger car pulled into his path and caused the officer to swerve his 2020 Dodge Durango out of the way.

The officer’s vehicle is said to have glanced off the passenger car before continuing over the curb and into the front porch of a nearby home.



Photos by Greenfield police

The police Durango sustained heavy front-end damage, police reported, but the officer wasn’t injured. Police said the driver of the passenger car stayed on scene and also wasn’t injured.

The driver told officers she had been waved into traffic by another motorist and could not see nor hear the approaching police vehicle due to heavy traffic.