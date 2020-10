GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department (GPD) is looking for a 56-year-old man wanted on child molestation charges.

Police said there is an open warrant for the arrest of Kirk Dale Lonas, 56, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to GPD, Lonas works as a security officer and is licensed to carry a firearm.

Anyone with information on Lonas is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.