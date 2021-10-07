Greenfield shooting sends 1 person to the hospital

GREENFIELD, Ind. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenfield Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Noble Street for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. They found one person outside on the street.

Investigators confirm one person was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown but they were alert and conscious when they went to the hospital.

The shooting location is less than a mile from several local schools, but Greenfield-Central Community Schools are currently on fall break.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.