Woman killed in crash after man drives wrong way on I-65

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old Greenfield woman was killed in a crash Monday after her vehicle was struck by a man driving the wrong direction on I-65, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Lebanon police were informed of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65.

That wrong-way vehicle — driven by an 83-year-old Indianapolis man — collided with a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Nicole F. Watson, of Greenfield, at the 136.2 mile marker.

The crash is still under investigation.

Traffic was stopped for hours as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not released any further details.

CORRECTION: FOX59 originally reported that the woman was driving the wrong direction on I-65. After speaking with police, the error has been corrected.