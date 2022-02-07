Greensburg students get answers from ISS astronaut

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Some elementary students here in Indiana got the chance of a lifetime Monday. They got to ask questions to astronauts.

North Decatur Elementary School in Greensburg is one of just a few schools nationwide getting the chance to talk to astronauts at the international space station. Students pre-recorded their questions for Kayla Barron, one of the members of the crew currently working on the ISS.

Barron has been in space since November, just long enough to gain the experience to answer questions from students like how astronauts eat and exercise.

“I thought you guys might ask about that, so I grabbed the things I was planning to eat for dinner later this evening, just so you can see kind of a normal meal,” said Barron. “I have cashew chicken curry here. These are all re-hydratable items that I’ve chosen. So basically, they remove the water on Earth to help preserve them, and then I’ll add hot water back in and put them in an oven so that the water gets reabsorbed.”

To prepare for the event, North Decatur Elementary made a life-sized model of the international space station in the gym so kids could understand what astronauts go through on a daily basis.

Nasa hopes the Q&A sessions will inspire the next generation of young astronauts to follow their dreams of venturing out into the final frontier.

More from the Q&A Session:

Q: Hi, my name is Piper and my question is, what took the longest to get used to in space, and why?

A: Piper, I think for me the thing that took longest to get used to is that everything floats, which is super cool and really fun. But when you’re working hard and you have a lot of equipment out, sometimes you forget to strap things down or tape them down to the wall. You let go and you look away for too long, and all of a sudden an important piece of hardware has disappeared.

On what training astronauts need:

We learn how to do all sorts of things, like spacewalks, operating robotics, all about the space station systems that you see around me here. We also learn to speak Russian so that we can work well with our Russian colleagues from the Russian space agency. So it’s a pretty busy job, and there’s a lot to learn, but we have fantastic trainers on the ground who make sure that we know everything we need to succeed up here. Kayla Barron

On advice for students who want to become astronauts:

I think the commonalities are people who are passionate learning, passionate about working on teams, and have really challenged themselves to understand how to be part of a highly-functioning team, who are service-oriented. So I think the most important thing you can do is challenge yourself with at things you’re passionate about. Kayla Barron