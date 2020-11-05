Greenwood 16-year-old to be tried as adult in shooting death of another teen

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of another juvenile, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marcus Anthony Salatin, 16, of Greenwood, was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on October 30, 2020 for allegedly shooting two individuals in the Foxberry Trace subdivision in Greenwood.

Salatin allegedly shot and killed another juvenile and wounded an adult male, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed formal charges of murder and criminal recklessness Thursday.

“When you look on the news, more and more frequently you see individuals who resort to acts of violence because of some kind of disagreement with another individual. That kind of response is not acceptable for adults, and becomes even more troubling when you start to see that same pattern of behavior with young people” said Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office said, under Indiana law, “the juvenile court system does not have jurisdiction to preside over a charge of murder if the offender was 16-years-old or older at the time of the offense.”

Because of this, prosecutors said Salatin will be charged and will stand trial as an adult.

“We will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office in a joint effort to hold Salatin accountable and bring justice to a grieving family,” said Villanueva.