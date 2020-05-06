Greenwood cancels Freedom Festival, more due to COVID-19 concerns

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The city of Greenwood announced the cancellation of the 2020 Freedom Festival and made updates to other events and public facilities on Wednesday.

“This was a very difficult decision, but we must prioritize the health and safety of citizens,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers.

The city said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to help mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The 2020 Freedom Festival that brings around 60,000 people to the area every year was scheduled for June 27.

Mayor Myers added, “Given the current uncertainty regarding public and social activity, as well as the continued negative impact of COVID-19, we were left with no other choice. Postponement was discussed, but unfortunately, that route is not feasible.”

In addition to Freedom Festival, Greenwood officials also announced updates for events and public recreation facilities, stating that all dates are based upon current guidelines issued for the State of Indiana and are subject to change.

“This is a fluid situation, and we will continue to monitor it closely, including guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, along with state and county health departments,” said Myers. “We understand the disappointment and inconvenience these decisions may cause, but we believe the potential risks of inaction are too great to ignore.”

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts, skate parks and softball diamonds scheduled to open May 24

Mud Day, scheduled to take place on June 5, has been canceled

Shelter House rental scheduling is open for bookings beginning June 15; rentals exceeding an occupancy of 250 allowed beginning July 4

Summer Camp, which was originally planned to start on May 26, is now scheduled to start on June 15; this may change depending on decisions regarding local schools

City Center Park splash pad scheduled to open June 15

Registration for Fall Before/After-School Care begins June 15; timing and implementation of the program will depend on decisions regarding local schools

Summer Concert Series will begin July 11; the series may be extended through August and September to accommodate additional concerts

Private events (runs, walks, block parties, etc.) continue to be prohibited

Greenwood Community Center opening scheduled for May 24 for members only. Stipulations include 100-person maximum capacity, Kid City remains closed until at least July 6, access limited to front entry, fitness equipment allocated per social distancing guidelines, No adult/youth programs, drinking fountains not in use (bottle fillers only), locker rooms/showers closed, courts open for shoot around only; no game play allowed; visitors must bring their own ball

Freedom Springs Aquatic Center opening scheduled for June 15 for members only; per state and CDC guidelines, permitted occupancy will be 50%. June 19 Adult Night is canceled. July 9 Family Fun Night, July 24 Adult Night, August 14 Adult Night are all planned as scheduled