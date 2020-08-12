Greenwood man arrested after police say he hit 2 teen boys with SUV, fled scene

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police arrested a man who allegedly hit two teenage boys with his SUV and fled the scene.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on August 5 at the intersection of Worthsville Rd and S.R. 31 in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood deputy chief, two teenage boys, ages 17 and 15, were walking across the street to the BP gas station when they were both his by a dark-colored SUV. The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

Medics transported the boys to Methodist and Riley Hospitals.

One of the teens suffered brain trauma and a broken jaw which needed to be wired shut.

The other teen had a skull fracture, broken humerus, pelvis fracture, bruised and lacerated kidneys, and a laceration on the right side of his stomach.

Detectives at the scene collecting evidence were able to conclude the vehicle that his the teens was a 2009-2012 Chevrolet Traverse SUV. Witnesses described the driver as a heavier set white male with brown hair, and he was wearing scrubs.

A Greenwood officer said he pulled over a 31-year-old man named Eric Smith last month. Smith’s physical description matched witness statements, and he was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse.

Police also received multiple tips from people who identified Smith as the driver.

Investigators tracked down Smith’s parents, and his mother was able to connect police with his attorney.

Police say Smith admitted to hitting the teens during an interview, and he fled the scene because his license was suspended and he thought he’d, “Go away forever.”

Smith said he takes responsibility for his actions, and he has remorse for what occurred.