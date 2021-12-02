Greenwood PD: Child hurt in hit-and-run after driver disregards school bus stop arm

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are looking for the driver who hit a child after ignoring a school bus stop arm Thursday morning.

Police say around 7 a.m., a black sedan was going eastbound on Main Street near Meridian when the driver struck a child crossing the street to get on the school bus. The bus had its stop arm out, meaning all nearby drivers needed to stop.

Greenwood officials confirmed the child had a head injury but was conscious on the way to the hospital.

The Greenwood Police Department will be looking for any possible video from homes and businesses in the area.

