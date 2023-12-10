GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are investigating a shooting incident that led to a male’s death.

GPD officials told FOX59 and CBS4 that they found a male dead in a car on Sunday. Police had not confirmed the age of the of the deceased male as of this article’s publication.

GPD told FOX59 and CBS4 that area residents believe they heard a gunshot and saw two individuals running away from the car that was occupied by the deceased male.

Police have yet to provide any additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.