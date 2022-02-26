GREENWOOD, Ind. — Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a driver crashed into an ice cream shop in Greenwood Saturday night.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at Cold Stone Creamery near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Fry Road.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said a male driver drove deep into the store, striking tables and chairs, and injuring several customers.

Four customers were injured and taken to an area hospital, police said. Two people were reportedly in stable condition, while two others were listed in serious condition.

According to police, one of the victims suffered a severe laceration to her leg. The first officer to arrive on scene applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until medics arrived, said Ison.

Greenwood police said the driver of the SUV was uninjured and remained on scene, where he was reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Preliminary information at the scene provided by police indicates no drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved.

Police said they believe the driver hit the accelerator, rather than the brake, causing the vehicle to drive into the ice cream shop.

The crash remains under investigation.