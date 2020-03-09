Greenwood police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist Saturday night.

Whiteland Fire Department and other agencies responded to the accident, but GPD made the arrest.

Police said the man killed has been identified as Alec Guyette, who was riding his bike on Emerson, just south of Pushville Rd.

Guyette was a cook at O’Charleys on SR 135 in Greenwood, according to several social media posts.

The driver who allegedly hit him and left the scene, Derrick Scott, was later found at an apartment on the south side of Indy.

According to police, SWAT was called out but it looks like he surrendered before they had to force entry.

Derrick Scott was remanded to the Johnson County jail for reckless homicide, operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.