Greenwood police search for dark-colored SUV after 2 teen boys injured in hit-and-run

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Two teenage boys are hospitalized after they were hit by an SUV while crossing the street in Greenwood, and police tell us the driver fled the scene.

Officers responded to the intersection of Worthsville Rd and S.R. 31 in Greenwood, which is near the Kroger, just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Greenwood deputy chief, two teenage boys were walking across the street to the BP gas station when they were both his by a dark-colored SUV. The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

Medics transported the boys to Indianapolis Trauma Center. There conditions are unknown to us at this time.

Police are searching for the driver of the SUV. Call Greenwood police at 317-882-9191 if you have any information.

We will update this story when more information is available.