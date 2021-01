GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is asking the public to help identify two people connected to a suspected theft case.

Police took to social media Monday to identify the persons in the provided surveillance image.

According to Greenwood police, they are persons of interest in a theft report.

Anyone with information should contact Greenwood police at 317-865-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

