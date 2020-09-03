Grieving mother awaiting answers a year after 20-year-old daughter’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been one year since someone opened fire on a home, killing a young mother and injuring her toddler.

Police have not yet made an arrest in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Tatyana Sims.

“It’s not fair. It’s simply not fair,” said Amanda Davis, Tatyana’s mother.

In the middle of the night, dozens of bullets hit Sims’ home while she was sleeping. She died at the hospital. Her 3-year-old daughter survived.

“That baby is now scarred for the rest of her life and has to live without her mother,” said Davis.

Police found more than 40 shell casings in the yard around Tatyana’s home near Ralston and East 33rd Street. The case is still unsolved.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life, the absolute hardest. No parent should have to go through this,” said Davis, who’s waited a year for answers.

“To not know, I can’t get closure. I can’t heal.”

Davis believes Tatyana somehow knew her killer and her friends believe those responsible will eventually be punished.

“Karma will come for them, it will. You don’t get to take somebody like that and just continue with your life unscathed,” said Cori Paulus, Tatyana’s friend.

Tatyana’s friends and her mother are certain the only way this case is going to be solved is if someone comes forward.

“If nobody speaks, it’s just going to continue. Families are just going to continue to bury their children. Somebody must speak up, somebody has to,” said Davis.

Tatyana’s family and friends are planning to hold a balloon release in her memory. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous.