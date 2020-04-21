Grocery store employees still concerned about safety on the job

GREENWOOD, Ind. — As grocery stores across the nation make adjustments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store employees say they’re concerned by shoppers who aren’t following safety guidelines inside their stores.

Brigid Kelly, a spokesperson for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700, says members of her union are reporting repeated incidences of customers seeming to ignore safety measures like social distancing.

“It has been a big issue with shoppers getting a little bit too close to people who are stocking the shelves, with folks who are right up on top of cashiers,” Kelly said. “Our members are the ones who are really on the front lines making sure the folks have the food and the supplies that they need throughout this crisis.”

In a national UFCW survey of more than 5,000 grocery and food workers, 85% said shoppers are not practicing social distancing in stores. Kelly said the survey illustrates the level of concern among grocery employees who are showing up to work in masks and gloves every day.

“So if people stay two carts apart, that’s generally a good guideline,” Kelly said. “Our people really appreciate when folks wear masks in stores.”

While shoppers are not required to wear masks in Indiana stores, health officials have recommended wearing masks when going out for essential trips.

Kelly says union members are also observing too many shoppers handling items in stores without gloves.

“Maybe now is not the right time to examine every piece of produce,” she pointed out. “Maybe now is not the right time to be right on top of somebody when you’re trying to get the last thing of yeast.”

Grocery stores have instituted several policy changes to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including changed store hours and designated shopping times for the elderly. Stores have also installed plexiglass shields at checkout stations, space markers for shoppers waiting in line, and one-way arrows to limit close contact among shoppers walking down aisles.

However, Kelly says, those safety measures are only effective if shoppers follow the guidelines.

The national survey also showed 81% of grocery store employees say shoppers appear to be hoarding supplies, 62% said customers are blaming employees for shortages and 43% reported being yelled at by a customer.

“They deserve to be treated with respect,” Kelly said. “Particularly now because they’re doing really difficult work that can’t be done from their house, can’t be done from their kitchen table.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union continues a push for state and federal governments to classify grocery store employees as extended first responders or emergency personnel. The goal of that effort is to give grocery store employees better access to personal protection equipment on a preferential basis.