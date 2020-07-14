Group of 83 millionaires request to be taxed more to pay for coronavirus recovery plans

A group of millionaires is asking to be taxed more in order to pay for coronavirus recovery plans.

Eighty-three millionaires signed an open letter to their governments asking officials to “immediately” and “substantially” raise taxes on the super-wealthy.

Among them are two heirs to the Disney fortune and a co-founder of Ben and Jerry’s.

Most of the group comes from the U.S.

They say it’s on the government to raise the money needed to address issues coming from the pandemic that will last for decades.