WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana woman previously found guilty on prior animal cruelty charges will be heading back to court in a new case.

Shayna Burko was arrested back in July after authorities say they found a dead dog and canine body parts in an Evansville home along Mooring Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, a neighbor told deputies they had not seen the homeowner in a few weeks. Deputies said Shayna Burko was supposed to be looking after the animals in the home.

A search warrant revealed a gruesome scene as investigators searched through the home. A dog’s detached head and a leg were found lying on the floor, deputies say. According to officials, a dog that had survived inside the home was missing a foot and had open wounds.

Additionally, authorities revealed a dead dog was found in the living room. Five dogs were removed from the home, which deputies say was covered in urine and feces.

An affidavit states that Burko told deputies the last time she was at the home was in May. Court documents show in 2018, she was charged with five counts of cruelty to an animal in Warrick County. She was found guilty on three counts and two were dismissed.

Shayna Burko’s jury trial date is set for April 19, 2023. She faces seven felony animal cruelty charges.