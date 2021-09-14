Gun found in Washington Township elementary school cafeteria

Indianapolis – Police at Greenbriar Elementary in Washington Township found a gun at school Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter sent to parents, Greenbriar Principal Tim Blom said the gun was found in an unattended bag in the school cafeteria. The bag and gun were confiscated immediately and no students were in the area at the time.

In the letter, Blom said, “School police are working to identify the owner of the bag and are actively working with IMPD on its investigation, which could lead to criminal charges. I want parents, students and staff to know that while it is early in the investigation, it appears the weapon belonged to a third-party vendor involved in providing custodial services at the school.”

Greenbriar Elementary said it will continue to update parents as more information becomes available.