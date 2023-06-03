INDIANAPOLIS – City leaders are continuing to see a rise in gun violence throughout Indianapolis, especially among young people.

Now, one organization is helping to spread awareness to reverse this trend.

On Saturday, the local organization, “A Part of Me, Our Angels World,” hosted a gun violence awareness march in downtown Indianapolis.

Hoosiers came out to Monument Circle with one mission in mind: To spread awareness!

The overall goal is to support those who have lost loved ones to gun violence and to help bring a stop to what we are seeing on our city streets day in and day out.

“We are basically just letting our angels be heard,” Monique Ray, the founder of A Part of Me, Our Angels World said. “We bring their voices up for those who did die from gun violence. We are just trying to get it to stop.”

A majority of the crowd wore orange for Saturday’s march. This is because it’s officially “Wear Orange Weekend” to remember survivors of gun violence.