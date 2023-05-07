INDIANAPOLIS — Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Tim Barsten had just let the dog out from his Broad Ripple apartment in the 6300 block of N. Guilford Ave. when gunfire erupted outside.

”I guessed 30-40 shots,” he said. “I talked to the police officer this morning. It was 80 rounds and he said four guns.”

IMPD reports listed more than 100 bullets, shell casings and fragments littered the ground, leaving one man wounded and vehicles and buildings riddled with damage.

”We’ve had a few instances here and there but nothing crazy like last night at least,” said Barsten.

At 3 a.m. early Friday morning, an argument outside a bar led to gunfire in the same block as this morning’s shooting.

Twice this year, Broad Ripple neighbors have either awakened to find vehicles vandalized in parking lots overnight or view surveillance photographs of a man IMPD detectives said caused $10,000 in damage losses.

”Broad Ripple’s a really great spot. It’s great for young people. I would just like to see a way for us to figure out how to make this better. The people that were here yesterday were not from Broad Ripple. They were all hunched down over there,” said Barsten. ”On the weekends, it’s a beautiful moment. You got people walking their dogs, you’ve got strollers everywhere and once 11 o’clock comes around, it’s like…”.

Barsten didn’t finish his sentence. He didn’t need to.