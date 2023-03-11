INDIANAPOLIS — A weapon was accidentally discharged inside of the Cumberland Culvers Saturday afternoon, according to the Cumberland Police.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 11315 E Washington St. at approximately 1:35 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Police stated that an unidentified woman sat down at a table at Culvers and reached into her purse and accidentally pulled the trigger.

The suspect attempted to tell onlookers that she, “popped a balloon.” She fled the scene immediately and is still on the run.

The bullet was stuck in the wall, with no injuries reported. The bullet casing has been recovered.

The Cumberland Culvers sits on the edge of Indianapolis.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.