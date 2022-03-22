INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a flurry of gunfire that wounded three people inside a residence on the city’s northeast side late Monday.

It happened in the 8200 block of Crousore Rd., near Franklin Rd. and Interstate 70. Investigators say three adults were struck by gunfire that came from outside the home. All of the victims were transported to the hospital in what police say was stable condition.

Investigating officers say there were children also inside the house adding, “It was the grace of God that no children were shot and killed,” by numerous shots fired.

Police are unsure if the gunshots came from a passing vehicle or a suspect or suspects on foot.