Habitat for Humanity finishes latest home build in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier family has a new place to call home as Habitat for Humanity completes another home build.

The new homeowner says she is excited to be moving into her new home and says the classes she took were definitely worth it.

“Learning the skills that help me become a successful homeowner, it’s priceless,” said Debera Kurz. So I’m super excited, and been fortunate to have habitat behind me the whole way.”

This home was also the 23rd home built by volunteers from the Carrier Corporation, who also donate products that go in each home Habitat builds in Indianapolis.

“As a company that is focused on comfort in homes, we understand the importance of homeownership and it’s exciting for us to be able to bring that dream to reality for someone in our community,” said Tiffanie Mallard, Executive Director of Human Resources for Carrier Corporation.

Habitat for Humanity completed 12 homes this year and will dedicate one more Saturday, and two more next two weeks They will complete a total of 19 homes in 2021.