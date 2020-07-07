Habitat for Humanity helps 2 families get new roof over their heads

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis families on the city’s near west side got new roofs Tuesday thanks to a Habitat for Humanity project.

Volunteers showed up at the houses early Tuesday morning to install shingles on the homes on. It was a part of an annual partnership between Cochran Exteriors and Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s really great, you know, to get together with everyone in the office, have a day where we’re helping the community, and that’s really what it’s all about.” Ross Cochran, owner of Cochran Exteriors said.

While the volunteers could choose three-hour shifts to work on the project, some chose to stay there all day in the heat to get the work done.