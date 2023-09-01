INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, FOX59 proudly partners with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity to fulfill the dreams of local families and make homeownership a reality.

Friday, September 8, we’re excited to begin another significant milestone – a panel build right here at our station. This event marks the crucial first step towards completing our recipient’s brand-new home.

But before we dive into the details, we want you to meet this year’s future Habitat homeowner: Monique Hollowell and her ten-year-old son, George. Their anticipation is palpable, as Monique shared, “I just cannot wait to see the finished product and get into our home. It’s overwhelming.”

Monique and George have faced challenges for years, living in cramped apartments, with the added complexity of George being wheelchair-bound. As Monique revealed, “His chair is a part of him, so it’s like every day he has to bump into the wall. Just imagine how aggravating that could be for him.”

However, their future home in Southeast Indy is designed with George in mind. It will be fully accessible, featuring wider doors, an electrical lift, and more. George will have a bathroom in his room with a roll-in shower, providing him the comfort he deserves.

Monique expressed her relief, “It’s a sense of stability, but it also gives me a sense of relief because if something happens to me, someone can also move in. It’s a home that accommodates him, and they can still take care of him.”

Dedicated volunteers are already making remarkable progress at the construction site, and the FOX59 panel build is a significant step toward making Monique’s dream come true. After that, it will be only a matter of months before Monique and George can finally move in.

Abri Hochstetler, Vice President of Development & Communications at Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity, shared, “Monique is one of these opportunities where we’re starting her home in the fall. We’ll raise the walls, put on the roof, get the home under roof, and finish it this spring.”

Monique eagerly looks forward to the day when she can proudly say, “I can’t just wait to walk in and be like I did this, I painted this wall, I put this up.”

The Habitat program not only offers the opportunity to volunteer on various builds but also includes valuable home maintenance and financial classes. It’s important to note that while the homes are not free, homeowners pay a zero percent mortgage while helping to pay it forward, contributing to the Habitat for Humanity mission.

Both Monique and Habitat for Humanity have the same advice for those dreaming of homeownership: “We encourage people who are considering that first-time homeownership to come to Habitat and figure out if we’re a good option for them,” said Hochstetler. Monique adds, “Never give up on that goal because that’s a big goal to accomplish and work toward. So, I would just say never give up and just try for it. That’s what we did.”

Together with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity, FOX59 is committed to making dreams of homeownership come true for families like Monique and George’s. Join us in this inspiring journey towards a brighter future.