INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, FOX59 teams up with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity to help make a family’s dream of home ownership come true.

On Friday, September 16, construction will begin on a new home for Kenetra Woods and her two children.

Woods recently completed one of her dreams, graduating college, and is excited Habitat for Humanity can help her achieve another goal, being a homeowner.

FOX59 is raising money for Habitat for Humanity all week with a goal of $20,000, and we’re always looking for our viewers to help! Click here if you’d like to help our effort and make a donation.

Woods is excited to give her kids, Emari and Deja, a new home. The two will no longer have to share a room, something that makes the kids happy, too.

Woods is looking forward to the panel build at FOX59 on Friday. “I am looking forward to meeting all the wonderful people that are going to help,” Woods said.

Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity has provided the opportunity of homeownership since 1987. Their website says they’ve helped more than 645 local families. If you want to learn more about Habitat, click here.