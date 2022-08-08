WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series.

The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home on ESPN.

”It’s one of those situations when the town kind of shuts down for the evening,” said Shawn Murphy, the president of the Hagerstown Little League.

Hagerstown is a place for baseball and right now several 11 and 12-year-old athletes are making it a very happy place to be.

”Us parents are realizing, ‘Man, what kind of community we live in? We live in a community that’s selfless and wants to come out and support these kids,'” said Jay Hale, his son Jonah Hale is on the team.

Jay said it’s been a surreal experience for his son.

”His first game he said he’s never seen so many people out in the stands,” Jay said.

Murphy said more than 250 were in the stands for the team’s game Saturday and it looked like nearly the same amount were in the stands Monday night.

”We’re a small community, very close knit, so it’s awesome to see everyone come out here to support us,” Murphy said.

Murphy said it’s been great to watch these boys bond during this great run.

”Every time they break out of a huddle they say family,” Murphy said.

Hagerstown Little League won districts, then state and then won it’s first game of regionals on Saturday. A win Monday means a shot at the championship game. Whoever wins then will play in the Little League World Series.

”We always try and tell the kids don’t let the moment be bigger than what you are, but this is an opportunity that a lot of these kids will never get again,” Murphy said.

Not to mention they’re playing on the worldwide leader in sports.

”It’ll be exciting to rewind it and go look at it and watch it and just see what they say about the kids,” Hale said.

Unfortunately, rain paused the game in the top of the second inning. Team Indiana and Team Kentucky will make up the game Tuesday at 3. Loser will play Wednesday and the winner will go onto the championship game on Thursday.