Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Many people like to remain well kept. Whether that means getting your hair or your nails done. But social distancing may prompt you to cancel your next appointment.

Local barbershops, hair, and nail salons are struggling as COVID-19 continues to spread. Many of them are changing their day-to-day procedures to get in tune with CDC recommendations. Others are making the tough decision to close their doors.

"We're just doing our part and trying to make and remain safe while they're giving us the opportunity to work,” said Owner of The Real Cut Above, Keith Powers.

Doing your part is more than a haircut or a new do. It’s the experience and the trust in professionals that bring people to “The Real Cut Above” on Pennsylvania Street., but COVID-19 is changing things.

"We work in shifts basically to give everybody an opportunity to get in. We ask them to sit in their car and use their car as a waiting room temporarily. We do practice social distancing we do have enough room between clients and stylists,” said Powers.

All of this just to keep their business going as this virus spreads.

Over at City Nail Bar on New Jersey Street, the doors are closed after a steady decline and cancellation of appointments.

"How my clients and my employees feel was really my biggest concern and as an owner, my biggest priority is to make sure my employees feel safe. And they really didn't,” said Owner of City Nail Bar, Jody Alexander.

Cleaning crews came in Sunday to disinfect the place. Alexander opened Monday morning to no customers.

"It's not worth risking your life potentially to have a nail service,” said Alexander.

A very intimate and personal business.

"It is very intimate you're closer than two feet you're basically face to face,” said Alexander.

As her nail bar remains closed she’s making an effort to help the employees make some cash.

"I can't support them all I wish I could but you have to be able to provide them with the resources,” said Alexander.

In the meantime, Powers says if the state tells them to close they will. But he's already considering it if things continue to get worse in the coming days.

