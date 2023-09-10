INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is filled with individuals that have pushed the game of basketball forward and changed it forever. This article is a comprehensive round up of all Naismith Hall of Fame basketball players that attended Indiana high schools, proving that basketball really is grown here.
Charles H. Chuck Taylor: Columbus High School
Chuck Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969, according to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Taylor is, indeed, thee Chuck Taylor who helped to create the converse shoe. In 1921, Taylor complained to their business office in Chicago that his feet hurt. Converse reinvented the shoe, he signed his name on the logo, and they gave it to him to wear and promote. More than a century later, the shoe and name, is known all loved all over the globe.
Oscar Robertson: Crispus Attucks High School
Oscar Robertson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980. Robertson professionally played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Cincinnati Royals. He was known professionally as: ‘The Big O.’ Robertson was a 12 time NBA all star.
Louie Dampier: Southport High School
Louie Dampier was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Dampier played for the San Antonio Spurs and Kentucky Colonels. Dampier played all nine seasons in the American Basketball Association from 1967-1976. At 13,726, Dampier is the all-time leader in points scored in the ABA.
Larry Bird: Springs Valley High School
Larry Bird was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998. Bird played for the Boston Celtics and won three NBA championships in his career. Bird was the Rookie of the Year in 1980 as well as a 12 time NBA all star.
Gregg Popovich: Merriville High School
Gregg Popovich was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. He has coached the San Antonio Spurs and has earned more wins than any other coach in NBA History. Popovich has won five NBA championships and has been classified as the coach of the year on three separate occasions.
George McGinnis: George Washington High School
George McGinnis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. A true Hoosier, McGinnis played for the Indiana Pacers. An all around great, he was a three time NBA and ABA all star.
John Wooden: Martinsville High School
John Wooden was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1960 and 1973. He was the first person in history to be inducted as a coach and player, according to UCLA. Wooden attended Purdue University, played in the National Basketball League, and became a world-class coach at UCLA. Wooden was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor given to a civilian.
Branch McCracken: Monrovia High School
Branch McCracken was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1960. McCracken was the Helms Foundation Player of the Year and three time leading scorer at Indiana University. McCracken was also a two time NCAA Coach of the Year.
William Robert ‘Bobby’ ‘Slick’ Leonard: Gertsmeyer High School
Slick Leonard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Leonard was a two-time All-American at Indiana University. A native to basketball country Indiana, Slick brought the Pacers 529 wins as a coach. Later in his career, Slick worked as a broadcaster for the team.
Charles C. ‘Stretch’ Murphy: Marion High School
Charles Murphy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1960. A Boilermaker at heart, Murphy won the Big 10 Championship in 1930 while at Purdue. He was also named to the all-time all-American team and inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame in 1963.
