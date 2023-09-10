INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is filled with individuals that have pushed the game of basketball forward and changed it forever. This article is a comprehensive round up of all Naismith Hall of Fame basketball players that attended Indiana high schools, proving that basketball really is grown here.

Charles H. Chuck Taylor: Columbus High School

Chuck Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969, according to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Taylor is, indeed, thee Chuck Taylor who helped to create the converse shoe. In 1921, Taylor complained to their business office in Chicago that his feet hurt. Converse reinvented the shoe, he signed his name on the logo, and they gave it to him to wear and promote. More than a century later, the shoe and name, is known all loved all over the globe.

Chuck Taylor pictured in team photograph.

Oscar Robertson: Crispus Attucks High School

Oscar Robertson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980. Robertson professionally played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Cincinnati Royals. He was known professionally as: ‘The Big O.’ Robertson was a 12 time NBA all star.

Oscar “The Big O” Robertson accepts the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Louie Dampier: Southport High School

Louie Dampier was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Dampier played for the San Antonio Spurs and Kentucky Colonels. Dampier played all nine seasons in the American Basketball Association from 1967-1976. At 13,726, Dampier is the all-time leader in points scored in the ABA.

Former ABA player Louie Dampier stands on stage during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2015 announcement, Monday, April 6, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Larry Bird: Springs Valley High School

Larry Bird was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998. Bird played for the Boston Celtics and won three NBA championships in his career. Bird was the Rookie of the Year in 1980 as well as a 12 time NBA all star.

Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Larry Bird waves to the crowd during a standing ovation, on stage at the hall of fame induction ceremony held at the Springfield, Mass., civic center, Friday, Oct. 2, 1998. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)

Gregg Popovich: Merriville High School

Gregg Popovich was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. He has coached the San Antonio Spurs and has earned more wins than any other coach in NBA History. Popovich has won five NBA championships and has been classified as the coach of the year on three separate occasions.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich () in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 102-96. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

George McGinnis: George Washington High School

George McGinnis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. A true Hoosier, McGinnis played for the Indiana Pacers. An all around great, he was a three time NBA and ABA all star.

Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

John Wooden: Martinsville High School

John Wooden was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1960 and 1973. He was the first person in history to be inducted as a coach and player, according to UCLA. Wooden attended Purdue University, played in the National Basketball League, and became a world-class coach at UCLA. Wooden was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor given to a civilian.

UCLA basketball coach John Wooden listens to Greg Lee, left, during a time out in game against Iowa in Chicago, Ill., Thursday night, Jan. 17, 1974. Wooden’s Bruins defeated Loyola, 68-44, for their 88th straight victory. (AP Photo)

Branch McCracken: Monrovia High School

Branch McCracken was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1960. McCracken was the Helms Foundation Player of the Year and three time leading scorer at Indiana University. McCracken was also a two time NCAA Coach of the Year.

University of Indiana coach Branch McCracken, center, is shown with members of his team, from left to right, Bobby Leonard, Jim Schooley, McCracken, Don Schlundt, and Lou Scott, in Bloomington, Ind., Jan. 26, 1953. (AP Photo)

William Robert ‘Bobby’ ‘Slick’ Leonard: Gertsmeyer High School

Slick Leonard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Leonard was a two-time All-American at Indiana University. A native to basketball country Indiana, Slick brought the Pacers 529 wins as a coach. Later in his career, Slick worked as a broadcaster for the team.

FILE – Former basketball head coach Bob “Slick” Leonard smiles as he addresses a gathering during his enshrinement ceremony for the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., in this Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, file photo. Leonard, the former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach who won three ABA championships with the Indiana Pacers and spent more than a half century with the organization, has died. He was 88. His death was announced by the Pacers on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Charles C. ‘Stretch’ Murphy: Marion High School

Charles Murphy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1960. A Boilermaker at heart, Murphy won the Big 10 Championship in 1930 while at Purdue. He was also named to the all-time all-American team and inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame in 1963.

If someone should be added to this list please email dstuddard@fox59.com