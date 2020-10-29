Halloween 2020: Trick-or-treat times for central Indiana

It’s been a tough year for everyone–and there’s a lot of uncertainty about trick-or-treating.

The CDC has warned against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween, citing concerns about the community spread of COVID-19.

The CDC suggested “one-way” trick-or-treating in which individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while practicing social distancing.

Here’s a look at planned trick-or-treat times in central Indiana (dates are October 31 unless otherwise noted):

Anderson: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Avon: 6 – 9 p.m.

6 – 9 p.m. Bargersville: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

6 – 8:30 p.m. Beech Grove: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bloomington: “The city will not be posting official Trick or Treat hours this year. Due to the pandemic and the public health implications of trick or treating, the city is following the Monroe County Health Department’s recommendations to observe the CDC’s guidelines for trick or treating.”

Brownsburg: 6 – 9 p.m.

6 – 9 p.m. Carmel: 5 – 8 p.m.

5 – 8 p.m. Columbus: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

5:30 – 8 p.m. Cumberland: “The Town of Cumberland, by policy, does not regulate how its residents celebrate any holidays. We choose to leave that decision to its citizens and hope that everyone stays safe and uses good judgement! If you choose not to celebrate or participate, please leave your porch lights off so trick or treaters will pass by your residence. If you choose to participate, please stay safe and use the CDC guidelines to the best of your abilities”

Edinburgh: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

6 – 8:30 p.m. Fishers: 6 – 8 p.m.

6 – 8 p.m. Franklin: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

6 – 8:30 p.m. Frankfort: 6 – 8 p.m.

6 – 8 p.m. Greenwood: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

6 – 8:30 p.m. Hagerstown: 6 – 8 p.m.

6 – 8 p.m. Hartford City: 5 – 8 p.m.

5 – 8 p.m. Indianapolis: 6 – 8 p.m. (Mayor Joe Hogsett isn’t promoting face-to-face trick-or-treating this year, but IMPD will have extra patrols in neighborhoods from 6 to 8 p.m. on the 31st)

Kokomo: 4 – 8 p.m.

4 – 8 p.m. Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Lebanon: 6 – 9 p.m.

6 – 9 p.m. Marion: 5 – 8 p.m.

5 – 8 p.m. Martinsville: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

6 – 8:30 p.m. Mooresville: 6 – 8 p.m.

6 – 8 p.m. Muncie: No actual times but a couple trunk-or-treat events on the Facebook page

No actual times but a couple trunk-or-treat events on the Facebook page New Palestine: 5 – 8 p.m.

5 – 8 p.m. New Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

6 – 8:30 p.m. Noblesville: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

5:30 – 8 p.m. Pendleton: 6 – 9 p.m.

6 – 9 p.m. Plainfield: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street Southport: 6 – 8 p.m.

6 – 8 p.m. Speedway: 6 – 8 p.m.

6 – 8 p.m. Westfield: 5 – 8 p.m.

5 – 8 p.m. Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

6 – 8:30 p.m. Whitestown: 6 – 6 p.m.

6 – 6 p.m. Yorktown: 6 – 8 p.m.

6 – 8 p.m. Zionsville: “Due to the pandemic and the public health implications of trick-or-treating, the Town of Zionsville is referring people to the Boone County Health Department’s recommendations to observe CDC’s guidelines. The CDC has labeled traditional trick-or-treating (where treats are handed to children who go door to door) as a higher risk activity. The CDC recommends one-way trick-or-treating as a moderate risk activity which includes individually wrapped goodie bags lined up outside (end of the driveway or edge of the yard) for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing bags).”