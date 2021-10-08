Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!

Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Sunday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.

We will add more times as we confirm them.

Adams County

Berne: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)

Decatur: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Geneva: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (October 30)

Monroe: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Allen County

Fort Wayne: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bartholomew County

Columbus: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Blackford County

Hartford City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)

Brown County

Nashville (Trick or Treat in the Village): 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cass

Galveston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)

Clinton

Rossville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)

Delaware

Yorktown, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette

Connersville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hamilton

Arcadia, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carmel, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishers, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noblesville, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westfield, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hendricks County

Avon: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Danville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jackson County

Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County

Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Franklin: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Princes Lakes: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lawrence County

Bedford: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madison County

Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marion County

Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beech Grove: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Clermont: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southport: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami County

Peru: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County

Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County

Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Morgantown: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Owen County

Spencer: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Oct. 30)

Ripley County

Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rush County

Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tippecanoe County

Lafayette and West Lafayette: No official set times

Wayne County

Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 30)