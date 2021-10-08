Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!
Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Sunday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.
We will add more times as we confirm them.
Adams County
- Berne: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)
- Decatur: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Geneva: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (October 30)
- Monroe: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Allen County
- Fort Wayne: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bartholomew County
- Columbus: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Blackford County
- Hartford City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)
Brown County
- Nashville (Trick or Treat in the Village): 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cass
- Galveston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)
Clinton
- Rossville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30)
Delaware
- Yorktown, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fayette
- Connersville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hamilton
- Arcadia, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carmel, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fishers, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Noblesville, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Westfield, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hendricks County
- Avon: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Danville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Jackson County
- Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Johnson County
- Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Franklin: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Princes Lakes: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trafalgar: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Lawrence County
- Bedford: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Madison County
- Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Marion County
- Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Beech Grove: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Clermont: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Southport: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Miami County
- Peru: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe County
- Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Morgan County
- Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Morgantown: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Owen County
- Spencer: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Oct. 30)
Ripley County
- Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rush County
- Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tippecanoe County
- Lafayette and West Lafayette: No official set times
Wayne County
- Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Richmond: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 30)