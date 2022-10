INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!

Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Adams County

Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Decatur: October 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Geneva: October 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monroe: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Allen County

Fort Wayne: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Grabill: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hoagland: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Huntertown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leo-Cedarville: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monroeville: October 30 and 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Haven: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown businesses from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Woodburn: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bartholomew County

Columbus: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hope: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blackford County

Hartford City: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boone County

Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brown County

Nashville (Trick or Treat on the Trail): 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cass County

Galveston: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 29)

Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29)

Clinton County

Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rossville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Decatur County

Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County

Daleville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Muncie: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette County

Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grant County

Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gas City: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton County

Arcadia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cicero: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sheridan: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County

Greenfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hendricks County

Avon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Henry County

New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County

Kokomo: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson County

Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jefferson County

Madison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennings County

North Vernon: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County

Edinburgh: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Franklin: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lawrence County

Bedford: Bedford: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madison County

Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Alexandria: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Marion County

Beech Grove: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southport: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami County

Peru: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County

Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County

Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Owen County

Spencer: October 29 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Putnam County

Greencastle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ripley County

Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rush County

Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tippecanoe County

Lafayette and West Lafayette: No set days or times

Tipton County

Tipton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30 and October 31)

Wayne County

Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (October 29)