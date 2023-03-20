HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County deputy and his K-9 partner are being credited with finding a 12-year-old who briefly went missing overnight Sunday.

The child left their Noblesville home around 3 a.m. while it was around 16 degrees outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Neal Hoard and K-9 Maudie began tracking the child’s scent around 4:30 a.m. Maudie followed the scent for a little more than three-quarters of a mile and ultimately indicated the missing subject was on the other side of a fence in an enclosed yard.

Another deputy, Tyler Abbitt, scaled the fence and found the child in an exterior restroom.

The child was checked out at a hospital and is presumed to be doing okay.