Hamilton County authorities seek help finding missing/runaway juvenile

HAMILTON COUNTY — Authorities in Hamilton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile.

Savannah Nicole O’Connor-Petro was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a black sports bra in the 23000 block of Sheridan Road at around 10:30 p.m. September 9, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. She may also have a teal bracelet around her left ankle with a sterling silver heart on it. Her mother told authorities that she noticed her daughter’s large, shoulder bag style purse was missing.

O’Connor-Petro stands 5’4″ tall, weighs about 145 lbs, has shoulder-length, black hair that is “kind of curly” and has a scar in her right eyebrow, the sheriff’s office said. HCSO has not released her age.

Anyone with information regarding O’Connor-Petro’s whereabouts should call 317-773-1282.