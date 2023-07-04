HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Across central Indiana, Fourth of July festivities were in full swing.

Many folks arrived hours before the Noblesville parade and fireworks festival all in hopes to find the perfect spot.

“We are really excited to see all the different parade cars that come through and get candy as they throw it out,” said Kyla Baginiski, one of several people who attended the Noblesville Parade.

Noblesville resident Peggy Clark has been coming to this parade for years.

“I literally live on the corner of 16th in Logan. The parade starts two blocks down. Thousands of people watch it,” said Clark.

She said today is about more than just having a big party.

“Today is just not about BBQing, drinking, and eating. It’s about our freedom,” said Clark.

The Fourth of July celebrations didn’t stop there.

We also stopped by Westfield’s Rocks the Fourth.

Westfield resident Peter Rush says he loves the excitement around the holiday.

Today he won the 5th annual Frank’s Franks hot dog eating competition where he ate five hot dogs in under a minute.

“It’s a mountain top experience hearing everyone cheer for you. It’s just a hot dog eating contest but we come together, and it makes us feel great,” said Rush.

Even with the heat, it didn’t stop thousands from gathering for fireworks, friends and family.

“It’s all about getting the community together to celebrate our country and values. Showing we can all have a good time,” said Rush.