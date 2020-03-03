Hamilton County K-9 deputy makes first major drug bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A traffic stop in Hamilton County nabbed the sheriff's office's latest drug smelling K-9 her first major bust.

Moxy has sniffed out a few crimes, but never one like this. This past weekend, deputies stopped a car near State Road 37 and 146th. Sensing something was off, deputies called in Moxy and her handler, Deputy Nathan Biddle.

"Moxy walked around the car, and she alerted the right rear passenger side," Deputy Biddle recounted.

Deputies eventually found guns, ammo, high content THC vapes, Xanax and cash during the bust. The sheriff's office doesn't believe trafficking like this is native to the county, but it certainly happens.

"Late at night, we will get those people that come through the county, but more and more we have seen on our major thoroughfares people traveling with illegal items in their vehicle," answers Deputy Ryan McClain with Hamilton County. "When you mix guns, drugs and a large amount of money that we did find, it's one of those things that you have to wonder what their motive is.”

The two men in the vehicle will face weapons charges as well as possession. Deputies say there could be more charges, but the incident is still under investigation.

Moxy went through three months of training to learn how to sniff out five different drugs. Before that, she was trained in tracking people. She still has to go through drills to keep sharp.

Check out the video below to learn how she does it.

