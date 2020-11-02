Person of interest in stolen truck case announced by Hamilton County police

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

According to a Facebook post, The sheriff’s office received a call at about 4:30 p.m. on Halloween claiming someone stole a homeowner’s green truck.

The homeowner, who lives on Rulon Rd. in Cicero says they left at 3 p.m. and returned a short time later to find their 2000 Ford F250 missing.

Police took to Twitter Monday and named Travis White as a person of interest in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282.

Stolen Vehicle Case: Investigators have named Travis White W/M, as a person of interest in the theft of this truck. If you have any information on where he is located, please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 317-773-1282. Investigations Lt. Dixon is handling this case. pic.twitter.com/N5LnDGYcUh — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (Indiana) (@HCSOIndiana) November 2, 2020