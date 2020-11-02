Person of interest in stolen truck case announced by Hamilton County police

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.
According to a Facebook post, The sheriff’s office received a call at about 4:30 p.m. on Halloween claiming someone stole a homeowner’s green truck.
The homeowner, who lives on Rulon Rd. in Cicero says they left at 3 p.m. and returned a short time later to find their 2000 Ford F250 missing.
Police took to Twitter Monday and named Travis White as a person of interest in the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282.