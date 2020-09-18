Former Richmond officer among 2 arrested in Hamilton County murder investigation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people face murder charges after an investigation into an April homicide investigation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Katrina Fouts and Terry Hopkins in connection with David Fouts’ death. Hopkins is a former Richmond Indiana police officer.

David Fouts was found dead in a ditch near the 21500 block of Overdorf Road on April 24. A multi-agency investigation resulted in charges against Katrina and Terry.

Katrina was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, false informing and failure to report a corpse. Terry was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report a corpse.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.