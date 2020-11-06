Hamilton County seeing a rise in COVID cases

CARMEL, Ind. — After seeing lower COVID-19 positivity rates in September, the Hamilton County Health Department is now seeing a spike in positive cases. The County Health Department has yet to pinpoint why, but they are working with state officials on contact tracing.

“Some is attributed to the colder weather with people moving indoors, some of it is the COVID fatigue,” theorizes Hamilton County Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Christian Walker, “I understand [COVID fatigue] is a very real thing having to deal with this for eight months now. We got to maintain that social distancing, got to wear our masks.”

By working with the state on contact tracing, the County Health Department is hoping they can spot any sources or trends. It will allow them to educate the community. During stage 4.5 of the state’s economic reopen, Hamilton County saw positivity rates down to 4.5%. That number is now in the double digits.

“It really started the beginning of October, and it’s ramped up really within the last ten days to two weeks or so,” details Walker, “Our goal is to find actionable items and actual achievable goals that safeguard the community, but keep our economy going.”

The rise has local businesses watching closely. Some restaurants and bars say they have seen business return somewhat back to normal, and they want it to stay that way while maintaining safety.

“It’s always scary for us, especially new owners,” says Abanob Boles, owner of Little Cairo in downtown Carmel.

Boles’ restaurant opened just a few months before the pandemic hit, and in a month, they will open another location in Broad Ripple. His family came to Indiana from Egypt and started their Mediterranean restaurant to bring their food and culture to Hoosiers. In the first months, they were very successful before having to shut down for a month due to the pandemic. They were able to survive on delivery only and have been seeing customers return.

“People are tired of just sitting at home, and people have been coming out lately,” says Boles adding that they take every safety precaution at their establishment, “Everyone is wearing masks inside and outside.”

Health officials say any further restrictions would only come after a discussion between the Health Department and local law makers.

“The last thing we want to do is slam the door shut on everybody, and put them back in a financial bind,” says Walker.

The Hamilton County Health Department suggests people continue to socially distance and wear masks. They also encourage people to take a deep look at their holiday plans and identify who may be more at risk before planning larger gatherings.