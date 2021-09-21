Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives searching for suspect who shot a man at a stoplight

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.- Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who shot a stranger at a stoplight.

“It’s a lot to unpack. I’m more thankful that I’m here than anything,” said Taylor, a victim.

On September 2, around 11:15 p.m. Taylor was on his way home from work. He says a driver approaching him had his bright headlights on, so Taylor flashed his to get the driver to turn them off. It didn’t work and the driver didn’t like it.

“As he got closer, he then ran me off the road and then at that point I made the decision to turn around and tell him what I thought about what just happened,” said Taylor.

Haas says he and the driver got to the stoplight at 146th and River Road and within seconds the situation escalated.

“He opened fire on me, and he used every bullet in his gun,” said Taylor.

Since the shooter is still out there, Taylor asked FOX59 not to show his face. He says at least five shots hit his car door and two bullets went through and hit him in the stomach.

“I just went into protection mode, I leaned into the passenger’s seat as far back as I could that was my saving grace and got me out of the way of most of the gunfire,” said Taylor.

The driver took off and Taylor called 911 for help.

“Violence is never the answer and we are going to do everything we can to try to bring justice to this case,” said Dennis Quakenbush, Hamilton County Sheriff.

Detectives believe the shooter’s car was a metallic red, 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

“It’s 100% important to stop a person like this and get him off the streets. I hope they find him as soon as possible,” said Taylor.

Now when he’s behind the wheel, Haas is a more cautious driver, but he’s still confused why this confrontation turned violent.

“Yes, I shouldn’t have turned around, I can admit to that but it’s no excuse to be shot at,” said Taylor.

Detectives are searching nearby surveillance cameras for any possible clues.

If you know anything that could help investigators with this case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or the Crime Watch Tip Line at 317-776-5848.