Hamilton County to close mass vaccination clinic

HAMILTON COUNTY — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville will be closing February 18th due to vaccine demand no longer warranting as much space or staff.

“The demand for vaccinations has leveled off and there are now enough additional vaccine sites to fill the need,” says Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department. “That means we no longer require as much space or staff to accommodate those still wanting or needing the COVID-19 vaccines.”

The location will be moved back to its office at 18030 Foundation Drive in Noblesville. You can still schedule an appointment at www.ourshot.gov or calling 2-1-1.

“Working from our office again will also allow us to get back to our primary role of providing childhood vaccinations alongside the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Jason LeMaster, administrator for the Hamilton County Health Department. “If there is another surge in demand, we’ll be prepared for it, but for now we feel we can manage it in-house.”