Hamilton Humane hosts fundraiser to continue life-saving efforts

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Humane held their annual Woofstock Fundraiser in Fishers, Saturday morning.

The fundraiser is for their survivor program that provides lifesaving efforts and care for furry friends before they find their forever homes. Due to COVID, they’ve lost sponsorships and canceled events, losing more than $250,000.

“We have three major events every year that represent over $400,000 in net revenue to us. So COVID has had a great impact on that and we’re really pleased that we were able to do this part of the event today which is the walk and the run,” said Hamilton Humane, President & CEO, Rebecca Stevens.

The fundraiser was a little different this time with an in-person and virtual 5K. About 400 people participated in-person and 125 participated virtually.

All participants were required to wear and mask and remain socially distant, except for dogs

“We put together a really comprehensive COVID safety plan that was reviewed by the Fisher’s Health Department. And that’s the requirement for any special event that’s going to have 250 people or more. And so we’ve worked very closely together I feel like the team has done an amazing job and we’re looking at future events and how we can potentially keep those alive as well,” said Stevens.

If you couldn’t make it and would like to donate you can do that here.