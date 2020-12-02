Hamilton Southeastern Schools to remain virtual through January 15

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools (HSE) announced Wednesday that Pre-K through 12th-grade students will remain 100% virtual through January 15, 2021.

According to the HSE website, the decision was made during a special of the Board of School Trustees on Wednesday, December 2.

HSE previously said all students PreK-12 will participate in 100% Virtual Instruction, effective on Thursday, November 19 through Friday, December 4.

The latest decision by the Board of School Trustees extends the ending date until January 15.