Hamilton Southeastern Schools to remain virtual through January 15

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of Hamilton Southeastern High School

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools (HSE) announced Wednesday that Pre-K through 12th-grade students will remain 100% virtual through January 15, 2021.

According to the HSE website, the decision was made during a special of the Board of School Trustees on Wednesday, December 2.

HSE previously said all students PreK-12 will participate in 100% Virtual Instruction, effective on Thursday, November 19 through Friday, December 4.

The latest decision by the Board of School Trustees extends the ending date until January 15.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News