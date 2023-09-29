HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Major road construction has increased congestion and tie-ups on I-70 in Hancock County.

“INDOT is adding travel lanes, so we are adding a lane on each side eastbound and westbound to accommodate the high frequency of travelers,” said Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT.

Drivers feel the effects as construction continues for a section of I-70 in Hancock County.

“Accidents on I-70 frequently happen due to construction, especially with semi-trucks,” said driver Holly Neice.

On Thursday, a semi-truck overturned eastbound on I-70, forcing the roads to close. Drivers were stuck for hours.

“Speed is a huge thing we are seeing in this project, and with the increased speed, that leads to more aggressive driving,” said Cramer.

“I just avoid it… it’s gotten too bad. I’ll take the streets and deal with the stoplights rather than the traffic,” said Niece.

Officials with Hancock County Dispatch say until construction is over, drivers need to pay attention to help avoid accidents.

“We need to follow those construction zone speed limits, make sure we don’t have a phone in our hand, and pay attention to the cars. Please slow down and pay attention to what we are doing,” said Greg Duda with Hancock County Dispatch.

For now, drivers will have to be to be patient. INDOT said the project should be complete by the end of 2024.