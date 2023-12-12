(WXIN/WTTV) — At least six Indiana counties have reported temporary 911 phone service outages Tuesday night as officials work to resolve the temporary issues.

The communications centers in Hancock, Madison, Lawrence, Grant, Shelby and Boone counties reported that their 911 phone service is temporarily down as efforts are underway with providers to restore phone lines.

Indiana’s statewide 911 board confirmed shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night that it is currently utilizing its backup 911 systems and that it recommends texting 911 as that is still operational.

“We are working diligently to identify and resolve the issue that caused the outage. We’ll provide an update when we have more information to share, ” the 911 statewide board said in a statement.

Currently, we are running on our backup 911 systems, and our text-to-911 systems remain fully operational. We are working diligently to identify and resolve the issue that caused the outage. We’ll provide an update when we have more information to share.

Residents in Hancock County have been asked to call 317-477-4400 until further notice for any requests involving police, fire or medical attention.

Boone County residents in need of assistance have been asked to text 911 as the county continues work to restore its telephone lines and 911 phone service.

The Madison County 911 dispatch center also confirmed that it is currently experiencing disruptions with its 911 phone service and encouraged residents to request assistance by texting 911.

The Hendricks County EMA also confirmed that the county’s 911 phone service is experiencing intermittent disruptions.

The Hamilton County 911 system is functional but the county’s non-emergency line is currently down.

Additionally, Shelby County reported that its 911 phone service was also temporarily down Tuesday evening.

Marion County EMA Chief Tom Sellas confirmed that 911 phone service was still active across Indianapolis as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, the EMA couldn’t confirm that everything was operational throughout Marion County.

FOX59/CBS4 is working to determine if any other counties have been affected by the outage.