Is your phone’s camera roll full of pictures of your dog? One company wants to feature the country’s most photogenic pooches to be the faces of its new dog food.

BARK is embarking on a journey to find ten doggos to be the “Next Top Dog Models” for its new breed-specific dog food, BARK Food.

Courtesy BARK Food

BARK wants four-legged friends from the following breeds (or mixes of) for the contest:

Chihuahuas

Dachshunds

French Bulldogs

Pit Bulls

Boxers

Australian Shepherds

Labrador Retrievers

German Shepherds

Golden Retrievers

Doodles

The ten winning dogs will be photographed in a professional shoot and then featured in marketing and promotion for BARK Food and on BARK’s social media.

BARK is also throwing in $500 for each dog, plus toys and treats from its 10-year BARK-iversary collection.

The company says the ideal canine-didate has a unique story and “wags and wiggles to the beat of their own drum.”

“Additionally, the first 1,000 entries will receive a $5 gift card to BarkShop on the date we announce the winners!” announced BARK.

Proud pup parents can submit a photo of their dog and a brief bio or story to the contest web site.

The contest will be open through 11:59 p.m. (EST) on November 17.

BARK, which launched in 2012, is behind the popular monthly BARKBox subscription, where dogs get a different assortment of treats and toys with each delivery.