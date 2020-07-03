Hard of hearing struggle to adjust with face mask recommendations & mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – Those who are deaf and hard of hearing say the new mandates and recommendations to wear face masks have been difficult for their community.

People are struggling to fit their masks over their hearing aids and other equipment. In addition, now that everyone has their faces covered, the hard of hearing are not able to read lips or facial cues.

“Something people can do to help communicate is use more face cues,” said Lauren Gowdy, a local audiologist. “Use more of an expression like, ‘Huh? what did you say?’ Doing as much communicating as you can with people, using your hands, your eyebrows, leaning in, shoulders.”

Audiologists are especially concerned as kids go back to school. They question whether children will be able to hear their teachers.

There are masks available that have clear openings near the lips, but people say those windows often fog up. Such masks have also sold out quickly across the country.